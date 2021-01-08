Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $221.71

Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $221.71 and traded as high as $249.30. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) shares last traded at $248.17, with a volume of 9,105,183 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.75 ($3.71).

The stock has a market cap of £24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

