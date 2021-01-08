Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lessened by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33,750 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 10.3% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $49.46 on Friday, hitting $865.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,111,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.51. The stock has a market cap of $820.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,264.01, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $816.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

