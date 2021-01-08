TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,359,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,911,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.5% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,260,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 272,350 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

