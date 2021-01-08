TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.39

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$69.39 and last traded at C$69.29, with a volume of 46840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cormark upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

