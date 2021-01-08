TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TFII traded up C$2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.27. 286,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.23. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

