TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TFII traded up C$2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.27. 286,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.23. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

