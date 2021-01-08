Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Shares Up 2.4%

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 30,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 34,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Airways International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Airways International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.