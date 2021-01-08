Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.68.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.