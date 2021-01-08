The Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $875.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

