The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$64.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$66.00. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.20.

TSE BNS traded down C$1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$67.97. 2,215,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,355. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$67.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.95.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

