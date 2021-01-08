The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$64.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$66.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.02.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$68.06. 4,720,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,764. The stock has a market cap of C$82.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$74.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.95.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9999996 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

