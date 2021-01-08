The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.35.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $56.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 231.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,751 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

