The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,454.70

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,454.70 and traded as high as $4,821.00. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) shares last traded at $4,730.00, with a volume of 284,863 shares changing hands.

BKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,907.09 ($64.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,617.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,454.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

In other The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total transaction of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

