The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,333,000 after buying an additional 122,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

