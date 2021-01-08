The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of CC opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

