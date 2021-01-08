The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $396.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $367.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $365.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.97 and a 200-day moving average of $324.15. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.