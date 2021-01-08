The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $396.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $367.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on COO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.
Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $365.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.97 and a 200-day moving average of $324.15. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
