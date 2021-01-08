The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016438 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00174270 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

