The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) Stock Price Down 1%

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.39 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12). Approximately 249,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 290,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £57.91 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.37.

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) Company Profile (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of November 25, 2020, it operated 18 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 52 restaurants under the Franco Manca brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

