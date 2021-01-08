The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.64. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 14,969 shares.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.