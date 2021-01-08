The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €214.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €214.00 ($251.76) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €173.14 ($203.70).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €207.80 ($244.47) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €207.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €168.05.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

