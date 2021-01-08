The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Neutral

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $129.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $123.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.