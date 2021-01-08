The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $169.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $143.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 78,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

