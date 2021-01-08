The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $57.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $52.88 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,029,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,089.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

