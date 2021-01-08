The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ML opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.07. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

