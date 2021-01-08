The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Conviction-Buy

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Chubb by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 11.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.