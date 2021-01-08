The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556,593 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

