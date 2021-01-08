The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 6,612,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,573,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 556,593 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

