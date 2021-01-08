The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $420.38 million and approximately $193.77 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.