The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.48. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 271,213 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

