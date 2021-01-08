The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) (LON:IGV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) (LON:IGV) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87). 12,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 6,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a market cap of £76.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.60.

Get The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Maurice Helfgott acquired 30,000 shares of The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,260.78).

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.