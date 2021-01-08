The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,729,000 after buying an additional 103,715 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $10,268,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

