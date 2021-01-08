The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $42.19. 1,029,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 756,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

