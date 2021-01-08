The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Down 5.1%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 1,396,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 851,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,313,000 after buying an additional 138,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,273 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

