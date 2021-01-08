The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NWC traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.71. 64,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.34. The North West Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.06 and a 52 week high of C$36.92.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$552.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total value of C$201,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,824.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

