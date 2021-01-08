The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

