The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PGR. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

