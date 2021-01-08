The Sandbox Market Cap Tops $26.94 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $26.94 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

