The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $101,150.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TTC stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.95. 330,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

