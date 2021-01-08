The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $953.14

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $953.14 and traded as high as $1,018.00. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at $1,014.00, with a volume of 559,094 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,038.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 953.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12.

In related news, insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total value of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31). Also, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

