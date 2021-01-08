The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WU. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

WU opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

