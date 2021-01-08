THEKEY Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $39,805.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

