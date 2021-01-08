Thingschain Market Cap Hits $93,465.47 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 201.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $93,465.47 and $7,074.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,921.88 or 0.99624035 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

