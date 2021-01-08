Thomas E. Hale Sells 4,300 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SVMK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SVMK by 9.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SVMK by 2,842.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 201,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

