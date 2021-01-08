Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Down 5.4%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.09 and last traded at $96.24. Approximately 641,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 727,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 474.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.