Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) (LON:THR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. Thor Mining PLC (THR.L) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 9,165,201 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £14.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

