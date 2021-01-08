ThoreCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,210.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $7,865.31 or 0.19490000 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $681.81 million and $57,210.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

