ThoreNext Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $36.92 million and approximately $13,400.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 91% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

