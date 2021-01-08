Thrive Token (THRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,065.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 87.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $469,331.52 and $16,065.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00273746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.66 or 0.02537833 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012032 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

