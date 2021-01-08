TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Down 0%

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237.60 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 243.25 ($3.18). Approximately 174,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 258,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.30 ($3.18).

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.99.

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

