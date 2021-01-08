Tierion One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,648.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $782,889.06 and approximately $19,648.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

