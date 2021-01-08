TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $381,979.11

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $381,979.11 and $1.42 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00438097 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.